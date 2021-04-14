Idena (IDNA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $38,425.00

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, Idena has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. Idena has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $38,425.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00065898 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.30 or 0.00266177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00024677 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010145 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00059829 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.45 or 0.00367040 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 67,226,920 coins and its circulating supply is 39,710,110 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Idena is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

