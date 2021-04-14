IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Sets New 52-Week High at $220.40

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $220.40 and last traded at $218.81, with a volume of 2401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.42.

IEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.89.

The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 22,430 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 80.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in IDEX by 12.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in IDEX by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

