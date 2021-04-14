IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Sets New 52-Week High at $220.40

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $220.40 and last traded at $218.81, with a volume of 2401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.42.
IEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.89.
The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 22,430 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 80.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in IDEX by 12.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in IDEX by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IDEX (NYSE:IEX)
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.