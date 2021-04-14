iExec RLC (RLC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $14.59 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $201.54 million and approximately $14.59 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC coin can currently be bought for about $2.52 or 0.00003972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

iExec RLC Coin Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

iExec RLC Coin Trading

