iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. iHeartMedia traded as high as $20.29 and last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 16597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

IHRT has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in iHeartMedia by 54.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in iHeartMedia by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

