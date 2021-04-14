iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Buy”

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC raised iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

iliad stock opened at $189.50 on Monday. iliad has a 12 month low of $181.50 and a 12 month high of $191.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.77.

About iliad

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France and Italy. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as provides Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of March 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 5.8 million subscribers in Italy.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF)

Receive News & Ratings for iliad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iliad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit