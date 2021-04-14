iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Buy”

iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC raised iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

iliad stock opened at $189.50 on Monday. iliad has a 12 month low of $181.50 and a 12 month high of $191.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.77.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France and Italy. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as provides Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of March 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 5.8 million subscribers in Italy.

