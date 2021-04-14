IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Update

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 1,001.5% from the March 15th total of 162,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 470,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of IMAC from $3.10 to $2.35 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Get IMAC alerts:

Shares of IMAC stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,935. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. IMAC has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $2.73.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). IMAC had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter.

In related news, COO Matthew C. Wallis sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,751,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in IMAC during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in IMAC during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in IMAC during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.