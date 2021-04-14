Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Up 9.1%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)’s share price shot up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.00. 216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 118,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Several research firms have commented on IMCR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.49.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

