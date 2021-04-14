Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Up 9.1%

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)’s share price shot up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.00. 216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 118,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Several research firms have commented on IMCR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.49.

About Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit