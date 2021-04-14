Indonesia Energy (INDO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Indonesia Energy (NYSE: INDO):

4/8/2021 – Indonesia Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Indonesia Energy Corporation is an energy company. It is engaged in the oil and gas business primarily in Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation is based in Jakarta, Indonesia. “

4/7/2021 – Indonesia Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Indonesia Energy Corporation is an energy company. It is engaged in the oil and gas business primarily in Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation is based in Jakarta, Indonesia. “

3/31/2021 – Indonesia Energy was upgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Indonesia Energy was upgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Indonesia Energy was downgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Shares of INDO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,551. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.21. Indonesia Energy Co. Limited has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $11.87.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 km2 with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.98 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 km2 located onshore in West Java.

