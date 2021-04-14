Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Infineon Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of IFNNY stock opened at $42.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.30. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 136.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

