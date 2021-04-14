ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ING. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of ING stock opened at $12.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $12.76.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 108,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

