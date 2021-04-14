ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on ING. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.
Shares of ING stock opened at $12.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $12.76.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 108,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
