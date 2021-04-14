(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €12.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on INGA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.70 ($12.59) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €10.48 ($12.33).

Get (INGA) alerts:

(INGA) has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for (INGA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (INGA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.