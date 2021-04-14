Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Ingevity by 208.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingevity alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $79.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.72.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.