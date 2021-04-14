Ink (INK) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 71.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Ink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $150,019.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded up 87.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00065910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00265722 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.42 or 0.00721902 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00025803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,201.88 or 0.99251110 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $532.84 or 0.00850208 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

