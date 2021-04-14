InsaneCoin (INSN) Price Down 10.1% Over Last Week

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $335,921.43 and $12.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, InsaneCoin has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.41 or 0.00480567 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006433 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00024868 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,220.54 or 0.03517030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000313 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,331,578 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

