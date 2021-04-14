Insider Buying: Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Director Francis Patrick Ostronic acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTH opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.27). Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 903.35% and a negative return on equity of 4,537.83%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 2.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

