Insider Buying: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Purchases 700 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Wendye Robbins purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $13,622.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,868. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Wendye Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Wendye Robbins purchased 600 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.12 per share, for a total transaction of $12,672.00.

RAPT traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $20.91. 203,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,774. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of -0.03. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RAPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 17.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $545,000. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

