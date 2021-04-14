Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Sells 6,600 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total value of $967,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,796.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $10.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.07. The stock had a trading volume of 585,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,673,771. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.56, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

