Insider Selling: Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Director Sells 32,689 Shares of Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $2,321,245.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,938,833.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ONTO stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $69.83. The stock had a trading volume of 225,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,629. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.29.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. Research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONTO. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

