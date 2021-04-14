Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $134,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RDFN stock opened at $66.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.78 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.43. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Redfin by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

