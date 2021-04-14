Insider Selling: The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Insider Sells 2,946 Shares of Stock

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) insider John Heasley sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,859 ($24.29), for a total value of £54,766.14 ($71,552.31).

Shares of LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,894 ($24.75) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,846.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,787.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The Weir Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 773.40 ($10.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Weir Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,470 ($32.27) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,429.17 ($18.67).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

