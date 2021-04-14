Insured Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $14.64 Million (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 26.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001097 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.64 million and $2.65 million worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00067253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.23 or 0.00267095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.87 or 0.00728549 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00024590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,630.64 or 0.99438626 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $549.61 or 0.00872612 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,191,324 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

