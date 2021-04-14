Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:INBP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,049. Integrated BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78.

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 94.28%. The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter.

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses.

