Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,464 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.4% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,016,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,289 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $64.39. 750,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,924,316. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.60. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $262.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

