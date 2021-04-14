Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Boosts Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.8% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 58,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, North American Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 81,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period.

TLT stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $137.86. 368,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,222,136. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.94 and a 200-day moving average of $151.07. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

