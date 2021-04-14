Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 582 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.18. 17,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,178. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.38.

