Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,739,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,102,000 after acquiring an additional 412,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,471,000 after acquiring an additional 381,379 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 675,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,358,000 after acquiring an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AX stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,190. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.39. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,227.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AX shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

