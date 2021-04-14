Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18,551.18

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded 47.5% lower against the dollar. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a total market capitalization of $18,551.18 and approximately $30,512.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Intelligent Trading Foundation coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Intelligent Trading Foundation alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00063934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00019346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $435.56 or 0.00690321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00088383 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00032251 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00036199 BTC.

Intelligent Trading Foundation Profile

Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 coins. The official message board for Intelligent Trading Foundation is blog.intelligenttrading.org . The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official website is intelligenttrading.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Intelligent Trading platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized trading alerts to users. ITF is an Ethereum-based token that allows the token holders to pay all subscription fees on the ITF platform. 25% of the subscription fees collected from ITF's users are burnt, creating a deflationary currency. “

Intelligent Trading Foundation Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Trading Foundation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Intelligent Trading Foundation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Intelligent Trading Foundation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Intelligent Trading Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Intelligent Trading Foundation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.