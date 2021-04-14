Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock Position Increased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,153 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $238,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $175,274.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $986,256.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,266,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,690,734.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,194,335 shares of company stock valued at $87,401,579. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IBKR opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average of $62.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.