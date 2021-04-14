Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.36.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $118.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.78. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $85.40 and a twelve month high of $119.24. The company has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,831,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $576,555.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,620,212.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,057 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,510,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 786,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,672,000 after buying an additional 173,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

