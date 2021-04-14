InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End on April 14th (OTCMKTS:IPVAU)

InterPrivate II Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:IPVAU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, April 14th. InterPrivate II Acquisition had issued 22,500,000 shares in its IPO on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During InterPrivate II Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS IPVAU opened at $10.10 on Wednesday.

Get InterPrivate II Acquisition alerts:

InterPrivate II Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.