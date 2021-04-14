Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,089,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $637,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 686.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSML opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $25.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

