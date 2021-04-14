Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 75.5% from the March 15th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PXI stock opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 33,995 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000.

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

