Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Short Interest Down 87.5% in March

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,255,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,858. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $18.18.

