Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 13,031 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 7,520% compared to the typical volume of 171 put options.

In other NovoCure news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $265,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,014 shares in the company, valued at $10,834,011.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,294,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,412 shares of company stock valued at $12,334,989 over the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their price target on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities raised their price target on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

NVCR traded down $10.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.67. 47,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,770. NovoCure has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $218.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 986.95 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.40.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NovoCure will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

