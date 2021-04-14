Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,000 shares, a growth of 694.4% from the March 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,076,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INVU traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. 5,201,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,873,499. Investview has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12.

About Investview

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, delivers financial education, research, and technology for individuals. Its services include research, trade alerts, and live trading rooms that include instruction in equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, crowdfunding, and cryptocurrency sector education.

