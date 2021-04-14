Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,000 shares, a growth of 694.4% from the March 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,076,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:INVU traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. 5,201,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,873,499. Investview has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12.
About Investview
