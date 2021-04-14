IONChain (IONC) Price Reaches $0.0069

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One IONChain coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $840,421.73 and approximately $19,096.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IONChain has traded up 103.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00060440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00018735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00089925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.79 or 0.00635014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00032641 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00036707 BTC.

IONChain Coin Profile

IONChain is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

