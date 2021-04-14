IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $220.31 and last traded at $220.79. Approximately 3,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 284,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.71.
IPGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.64. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 113.93 and a beta of 1.48.
In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,233.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,091 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,353 in the last three months. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 91,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.
IPG Photonics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPGP)
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
