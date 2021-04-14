IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $220.31 and last traded at $220.79. Approximately 3,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 284,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.71.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.64. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 113.93 and a beta of 1.48.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.82 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,233.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,091 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,353 in the last three months. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 91,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

