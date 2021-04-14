IQE (LON:IQE) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

IQE (LON:IQE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on IQE from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

LON:IQE traded down GBX 3.30 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 61.40 ($0.80). 2,054,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,075,836. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.76. The firm has a market cap of £491.96 million and a PE ratio of -154.75. IQE has a 12 month low of GBX 28.56 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 91.94 ($1.20). The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79.

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit