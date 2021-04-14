IRISnet Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $28.69 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000383 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, IRISnet has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $234.58 million and $28.69 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00066601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.00268603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.50 or 0.00716451 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00025236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,719.88 or 0.99969277 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $551.11 or 0.00878412 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,012,776,788 coins and its circulating supply is 975,300,929 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

