iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 497.2% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 116,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 97,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Model Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,330,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.75 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,738,863 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

