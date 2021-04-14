iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Boosted by LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 19.0% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $30,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.46. 145,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,855,937. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.93 and a 12-month high of $155.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

