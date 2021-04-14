iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 4,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 86.4% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 85,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,921,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.47. The company had a trading volume of 94,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,937. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.93 and a 52-week high of $155.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

