iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 8.4% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $12,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 159.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.72. 52,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,303. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.00 and its 200-day moving average is $134.88. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $78.13 and a 52 week high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

