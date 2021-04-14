iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.1% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $415.02. 280,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,372,805. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $395.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.45. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $272.92 and a 52-week high of $415.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

