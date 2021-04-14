iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 293,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 30,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $144.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,283. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $98.27 and a 1 year high of $144.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.01 and its 200 day moving average is $128.13.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.