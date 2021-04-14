Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0026 per share by the bank on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0026.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 6.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

ITUB traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 36,135,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,572,520. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Grupo Santander cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.