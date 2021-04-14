Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0026 per share by the bank on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0026.
Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 6.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.
ITUB traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 36,135,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,572,520. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.94.
Separately, Grupo Santander cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.
Itaú Unibanco Company Profile
ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
