ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Update

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ITVPY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of ITVPY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474. ITV has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.