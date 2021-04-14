ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ITVPY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ITVPY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474. ITV has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit