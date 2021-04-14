J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $160.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective increased by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential downside of 6.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JBHT. Bank of America raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.67.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $170.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.47 and its 200 day moving average is $142.67. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $95.30 and a one year high of $173.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $992,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

