Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.94.
Shares of JACK stock opened at $112.51 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $117.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.33.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 380,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Jack in the Box by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
