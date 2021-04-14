Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.94.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of JACK stock opened at $112.51 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $117.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.33.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 380,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Jack in the Box by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.