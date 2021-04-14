Jackson Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $219,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $292,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its position in American Electric Power by 27.1% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.20. The company had a trading volume of 18,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,775. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

In other news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

